The Ministry of Roads and Highways has been assessing the extent of damage to road infrastructure in the North East Region following Wednesday’s floods in the area.

In the mean time, temporary bridges and pathways are to be constructed as a matter of urgency on sections of roads in the Mamprugu area washed away by floods.

The move is to serve as a stop gap measure to open traffic for pedestrians.

Parts of the West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi Municipalities were submerged in water following a downpour on Wednesday.

Walewale, the West Mamprusi Municipal capital, has been cut off from Nalerigu, the regional capital as a bridge and a dam at Tinguri were swept away by the floods.

This has made the main road linking the two towns inaccessible.

The situation has rendered some residents homeless, while passengers travelling from Walewale to Nalerigu and adjoining towns have also been left stranded.

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Stephen Jalulah, on Thursday visited the area and said the immediate but temporary solution to fix the problem would see the construction of temporary walkways and diversionary pathways.

He was accompanied by the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw, NDC Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Issifu Seidu Baba and some technical staff from the ministry and road sector agencies.

The delegation toured communities such as Gaagbini, Tinguri, Nalerigu and Gbuntiri which were severely hit by the disaster.