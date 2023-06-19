An attempt by an 80-year-old woman to separate a fight between her son and the wife has resulted in her death.

She was reportedly shot to death by her son, who went inside the room in the heat of the altercation, returned with a gun and shot her.

Named as Wuni Tuunaaba, the incident happened last Thursday at Guabulga in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.

She has since been laid to rest in line with Islamic religion.

The suspect, Wuni Haruna, is in police custody.

What happened?

Confirming the incident, the Assembly member of the Guabulga Electoral Area, Bugri Gabriel, told Graphic Online that there was a misunderstanding between Haruna and his wife at about 7 pm last Thursday [June 15, 2023].

Haruna’s mother reportedly intervened in a quest to restore peace.

Haruna reportedly rushed to the room for a single-barrel gun and shot the mother dead.

“I got a distress call from a family member that someone had shot the mother dead. The suspect said he intended to give a warning shot but unfortunately, the bullet hit the mother,” the assembly member said.

He indicated the suspect has since been picked up by the police to assist with investigation while the deceased has been buried.

