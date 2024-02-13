The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted several capsules and tables of tramadol at the Tema Port.

A total of 1,035,000 tablets and capsules of tramadol with a net weight of 4,734.38kg were intercepted in the raid on Monday, January 29, 2024.

It was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets include 5,000 Royal tablets amounting to 51 cartons weighing 225mg, 6,000 capsules of Timaking totaling 90 cartons weighing 120mg, and 6,000 capsules of Trafradol totaling 40 cartons weighing 120mg.

The exercise was part of the Commission’s mandate relating to examinations conducted on containers at the Tema Port.

The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment and is in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations.



NACOC assures the public that it is committed to curtailing the drug trafficking threat.

The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorization from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.