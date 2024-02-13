A Development Economist at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Michael Ayamga has branded the Akufo-Addo-led administration as a disastrous government.

According to him, the regime has plunged Ghana into a dire situation and severely impacted the economy.

Speaking on the AM Show on February 13, he argued that the government has driven the country into economic decline, noting that the malfunctioning of institutions is evident in their failure to advertise job vacancies.

“You have people writing exams failing and turning up with results. So everything that you expect to go well is not. And you cannot say that the architect, as I have said, the main drivers of such an outcome deserve to be ranked, some praised, and some maligned. They failed as a school, and they failed individually. If you want us to maybe, do it this way, who do you think contributed the most to this mess that we can start talking about that?”

But government’s spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, disagrees with Dr. Ayamga’s assertion that the Akufo-Addo administration has led the country into a ditch.

Speaking on the same show, he described Dr. Ayamga’s comments as dishonest, emphasising the importance of honesty in national discourse, regardless of political affiliation.

“There are policies that are being implemented by this government that were not in existence in the previous government. You cannot look at these two and say that the government has not performed, that is being dishonest. Now, we have heard that there is an imminent reshuffling.

“Every government and every leader holds the right to make changes to their minister, ministry, agencies, and departments. It is on the value chain of what the leader is seeing and what the leader wants to be done.

“Of course, the president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, is in the final lapse of his government. If the president wants to cement his legacy, He needs to make changes, which is what we are hearing he is going to do. He needs to complete projects he has not completed.”

