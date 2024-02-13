The Ankobeahene of Begoro, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, is scheduled to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on February 13, for endorsing John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A letter, signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta, the Secretary of the Traditional Council, requires Nana Owiredu Agyarko Minta II to explain his actions before the council.

The summons, issued on behalf of petitioners including Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe and Okyeame Owusu, alleges that Nana Owiredu Agyarko brought the name of the Begoro stool into disrepute and subjected it to political ridicule by engaging in partisan politics.

The petitioners claim that during a campaign event attended by John Mahama, Nana Owiredu Agyarko purported to represent Nananom and the people of Begoro, and made partisan political statements favoring the NDC.

The summon also directed Nana Owiredu Agyarko Minta II to appear before Nananom without fail, accompanied by any witnesses, and to pay a hearing fee of GHC1,000.00.

Below is the letter to the chief