Mental health is a fundamental aspect of our well-being, shaping how we navigate life’s challenges, build relationships, and contribute to our communities.

In Ghana, this vital aspect of human experience is both resilience and a battleground against stigma and misunderstanding.

In recent years, there’s been a growing recognition of the importance of addressing mental health issues and promoting awareness across the country. However, the journey to safeguarding the mental well-being of Ghanaians is far from over.

In this hotline documentary, Emmanuel Dzivenu explores Ghana’s mental health landscape to uncover the challenges people with lived experiences face in accessing care and support.

We explore three mental conditions – postpartum depression, bipolar and substance abuse disorders.