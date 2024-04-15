Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi fell victim to a brutal attack in London.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, the So You Think You Can Dance alum recalled being physically assaulted by a stranger with a knife.

“There was a knife,” she captioned the video, which saw her being treated by first responders as a yellow knife lay next to her on the pavement. She continued, “Acid attack on me in the U.K. in the middle of a live stream.”

She further noted, “There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake-up call.” The dancer also asked her followers to contact Korramanagement@gmail.com if they have any information “as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot.”

The 32-year-old then wrote in the comments section, “Guys I’m in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but a necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police revealed to E! News that police received a call on Thursday afternoon regarding an assault in central London.

“Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face,” the spokesperson said. “She was taken to hospital for treatment. The liquid was later confirmed to be a non-noxious cosmetic item.”

The spokesperson added, “Another woman left the scene prior to police arrival. An investigation is underway.”

Korra’s sister also detailed the near-fatal incident on Instagram Stories.

“They poured acid on my sister’s face. They threatened to stab her all over her body. They have stabbed her on her hands just outside her Airbnb in Westminster, London,” Nancy, who called the police at the time, shared.

“I am in Belfast. I left my sister in a secured apartment and somebody waited for my sister in front of her room,” she added. “My sister has a strong and fit person, otherwise now she would have been gone, she would have been unalived. For what?”