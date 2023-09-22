Gospel musician, Ruth Bennywood, popularly known as Abena Ruthy, has revealed a chapter of her life that many Ghanaians are not privy to.

Gracing the set of Adom TV’s M’ashyese3 show, Abena Ruthy recounted how she left the banking industry to pursue music and other goals.

Prior to this, the musician told show host Afia Amankwa Tamakloe she had the opportunity to work at Graphic Communications Group Limited, specifically Mirror, as a reporter in 2003.

“This was an internship opportunity I had through my lecturer because I was pursuing English at the university,” she stated.

Touching on her banking career, Abena Ruthy disclosed it took off at the SG-SSB, now Societe Generale, where she did her national service.

“I was with the Money Remittances Department and had a contract after my national service, but I needed a permanent job, so I left for Zenith Bank in 2006 and worked for two years, first as a teller and then as a marketing officer” she said.

Her dedication and commitment at Zenith Bank she said created an opportunity for her to work at UninBank through a client.

She was ‘poached’ by Unibank, where she worked in various capacities as the Business Development Manageress, Corporate Sales Manageress, Head of Communications, and Head of Business Development within a space of nine years.

Unfortunately, she was laid off at Unibank Ghana in February 2017 as part of a restructuring.

That however did not end her career as she got a juicy appointment with Heritage Bank but Abena Ruthy said she decided to resign after four months to pursue personal ventures including music which is paying off.

