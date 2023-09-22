The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has met the leadership of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest, Democracy Hub.

The meeting was held on Friday following the chaos that erupted on Thursday, September 21, 2023, which was the first day of the three-day intended protest.

At the meeting, the IGP stated the Police Service was not against demonstrations because it has a track record of providing security in the past.

However, he said the only concern was with the location, Jubilee House, which is designated a security zone.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, indicated the leadership also pledged to engage its members to compromise on the venue and revert to the police.

“It was established at the meeting that there was no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators per police records,” the statement added.

The Police have therefore urged anyone with evidence of assault to provide it for investigation.

Read the full statement below: