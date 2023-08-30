The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday met to find a solution to the tie between presidential aspirants Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh in a bid to have five candidates for the presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.

The two aspirants received nine votes each in the first round of voting, forcing the party to schedule a run-off for Saturday, September 2.

However, the party is hoping to avoid the run-off and has asked the two aspirants to step down for each other.

So far, neither aspirant has agreed to step down.

The NPP National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

In an interview with the media after a meeting with the aspirants, the Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, was optimistic they will come up with a decision in the interest of the party.

“Understanding will prevail eventually for the party to move on. For the two aspirants with a tie, it is just a matter of prevailing on them if one could give in to the other, but it looks like they are all prepared to go in with the full haul, so we are getting ready to meet tomorrow.

“NEC will meet followed by National Council, we are trying to find a solution or finality to the dialogue that we are having,” he stated.

