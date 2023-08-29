The fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh, both presidential candidates, remains uncertain.

The situation emerged after both contenders garnered an equal number of votes, a total of nine each, in the NPP presidential race.

Speaking on the matter in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, revealed that the National Council holds the key to resolving this electoral impasse.

“The National Council is poised to address this remarkable deadlock. They have promptly called for an emergency meeting, with the anticipation that pivotal matters, particularly the tie between the candidates, will be thoroughly deliberated upon.” He said.

This critical meeting has been slated for Wednesday, providing a crucial platform for the NPP’s foremost decision-makers to collectively forge a way forward.

He said the National Council has the authority in determining the outcome.

“The complexity of this situation necessitates the decision to be solely within the jurisdiction of the National Council. I cannot take unilateral action in this matter. Our party’s constitution does not foresee a scenario of such a tie in a candidate election. Thus, the onus falls on the National Council, the ultimate authority, to navigate this uncharted territory.” He stated.

Mr. Frimpong stressed that when the National Council convenes, they examine options at their disposal adding that the situation demands careful consideration to navigate this challenge.

He acknowledged the logistical details surrounding the prospect of a re-vote, given budgetary constraints and the dispersion of delegates who had traveled for the initial election.

“Revisiting the voting process would impose substantial financial burdens and logistical complexities. Moreover, many delegates have returned to their home countries. I cannot make a decisive move until we collectively explore every conceivable avenue.” He added.

According to him, it can be possible that both candidates might engage in constructive dialogues, leading to a resolution where one candidate graciously steps aside.

The NPP disclosed its intentions to hold a runoff on Saturday, September 2.

This runoff is earmarked to determine the ultimate candidate between Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh, both of whom were deadlocked with an equal share of votes in the recent NPP presidential race.

