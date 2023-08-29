The actions and statements of International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives and the US Ambassador in Ghana have raised eyebrows and led to allegations of undermining Ghana’s sovereignty, cultural values, and economic stability.

A press release from The Dignified African Institute (TDAI) and signed by its Communications Director, Okatasi Mut Djeriwo (PhD) highlights the concerns of Ghanaians and questions the motivations behind these diplomatic actions.

The press release, dated August 30, 2023, emphasizes the historical wisdom ingrained in the African DNA and the respect accorded to nature and spirituality by African ancestors.

The release criticizes the activities of some foreign representatives in Ghana by invoking these deeply rooted cultural values.

TDAI has elucidated the ancient wisdom of African ancestors, who acknowledged the cyclical nature of the world and recognized divinity in all creation.

The release points out that these spiritual beliefs fostered a sense of responsibility and accountability in societies, negating the need for incarceration systems.

: Organisation accuses US Ambassadors, IMF reps, of rogue diplomacies in Ghana

Shedding light on the historical injustices faced by Africa due to colonization and exploitation of its knowledge systems, the release cited recent happenings such as IMF manipulations and the LGBTQ+ discourse in Ghana.

The release accused the IMF of covert and overt manipulation in supporting Ghanaian governments in ways that have led to economic instability and hardship.

The IMF’s exoneration of the Ghanaian government’s actions draws criticism from TDAI, which questions the legitimacy of the IMF’s authority to intervene and calls for transparency regarding its motives in Ghana.

On issues regarding LGBTQ+ rights, TDAI highlights the US Ambassador’s involvement in a discourse that many Ghanaians find objectionable.

The Ambassador’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, according to TDAI, contradicts the views of Ghana’s Parliament, religious organizations, and societal norms.

It therefore wonders whether the Ambassador’s actions could imply ulterior motives, potentially including the distribution of aid supplies packaged under the guise of humanitarian assistance.

The TDAI has therefore called for both the IMF and the US Ambassador to respect Ghana’s citizens, values, and sovereignty.

The organisation has also underscored the Ghanaian people’s aspirations for economic development, peace, and the preservation of cultural beliefs.

The press release also stresses that Ghana should be treated as a sovereign nation whose integrity must be upheld by foreign entities.

The Ghanaian government has not yet issued an official response to the press release.

However, the document has ignited public discourse across social media platforms and among various stakeholder groups.

Some citizens support the organization’s stance, viewing it as an assertion of national pride and dignity, while others express concerns about the diplomatic implications of such a public rebuke of foreign representatives.

The press release, with its strong language and calls for accountability, has sparked conversations about the role of international organizations in national affairs and the importance of diplomatic conduct.

Below is the full release by TDAI: