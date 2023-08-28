The Ashanti region’s Constituency chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have shared their perspectives on the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference.

Fiifi Mensah, the chairman of the Bantama constituency, has said he is not surprised as far as the results are concerned.

“The results were as expected. When a consensus forms, outcomes align accordingly.”

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Monday, he highlighted the expected voting count for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and noted that it fell slightly short, suggesting it should have been higher.

The chairman from the Bosomtwi constituency, Addai Poku Aikins, also echoed a similar sentiment.

Aikins believed that Bawumia’s support should have crossed the 100 mark, stating, “When Ashantis voice their opinion, others will follow suit.”

He emphasized their proactive approach and indicated forthcoming collective efforts.

“In the next two weeks, our endeavors will commence.”

Also, Frederick Agyemang, the chairman of Kwabre East, disclosed that a total of 1480 delegates participated in the voting process.

He disclosed the comprehensive discussions that preceded the voting.

“Prior to voting, we engaged in thorough deliberations and understood the direction the delegates favored. The results are a true reflection of their preferences.”

Although Frederick didn’t openly disclose specific voting preferences, he mentioned receiving appreciative calls from undisclosed individuals.

The regional chairmen emphasized that the people’s verdict should be respected, aligning with the current time and context.

In the Super Delegates Conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the frontrunner for the New Patriotic Party.

According to the results, Bawumia secured 629 votes, which constituted 68.15 percent of the total votes.

These figures were collated from all 17 voting centers across the nation.

The purpose of the Super Delegates Conference is to narrow down the field of contenders competing for the NPP’s presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.