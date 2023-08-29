

A political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, is skeptical that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) super delegates conference will be repeated during the November primaries.

According to him, the outcome of the just-ended super delegates conference will be inconsequential in the party’s upcoming primaries where all the grassroots will partake in the electoral process.

He made his assertion known when contributing to the topic “NPP Super delegates verdict: Implication for November’s final vote” on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday.

Highlighting the significance of the proposed composition for the November 4th primaries, which is expected to surpass 200,000 participants, Dr Asah-Asante noted that this extensive representation is likely to yield a different outcome compared to what was observed during the super delegates conference.

While acknowledging the current stage as a constructive initial step, he cautioned against assuming that the status quo would endure until the November primaries.

“What we have seen is okay for the first step but you cannot rest on it to conclude that the status quo will remain. You’ll be surprised because they are expanding the electoral body bringing in all manner of people who will change the dynamics.

“So I believe that we are not going to have the same situation. Anything can happen. That is a fact,” he said.

Dr. Asah-Asante further stressed that the Super Delegates Conference’s outcomes should not be taken as definitive indicators of the ultimate nominee’s success.

He asserted that a multitude of factors, extending beyond the conference itself, would play a pivotal role in determining the party’s future leadership.

“Among the five, each of them is capable of winning and it depends on a number of factors. How well you coordinate your activities, how well you churn out your messages and make sure that they resonate with the people, and how well you are in terms of your ability to articulate clearly, your policies and programs among others. So it is a whole mix of factors that will likely come into play.”

The Political Scientist underlined the intricate interplay of these elements and cautioned against placing excessive weight on the conference rankings.

The NPP, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held its Special Electoral College Election to cut down the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to five, ahead of its National Delegates Congress on November 4.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner at the polls, garnering 629 of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Afriyie Akoto all made the top four. The Party, is expected to hold a runoff for Mr Francis Addai-Nimo and Mr Boakye Agyarko next week Saturday, to decide the fifth candidate, after the two tied up at the end of the polls.

