The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed confidence in the party’s future leadership, after the super delegates conference.

Mr. Frimpong stated that he holds a reasonable understanding of who might lead the party.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday that the individual chosen by the delegates stands a strong chance of emerging victorious.

“The person who will be chosen by the delegates is the one who may win,” he said.

The NPP general secretary noted that all candidates entering the elections are well aware of their objectives and aspirations.

Drawing from the events of the past Saturday, he pointed out that the candidate securing the highest number of delegate votes will likely assume the leadership position within the party.

He acknowledged that while some contenders are realistic about their prospects from the beginning, others believe they could pull off a surprise victory.

Despite these dynamics, Mr. Frimpong revealed the role of November 4 in determining the ultimate outcome.

He stressed that the selection process goes beyond merely choosing a flagbearer.

“The chosen individual must possess the ability to secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 election, regardless of their current status.

During the recent New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference, four presidential candidates successfully advanced, thus narrowing down the list of flagbearer aspirants to five.

However, an unexpected tie between two candidates necessitates an additional procedure to finalize the fifth candidate for the list.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner of the super delegates conference, garnering a total of 629 votes, equivalent to 68.15% of the total vote.

Looking forward, the upcoming November primaries will serve as a significant test for candidates Bawumia and Agyapong.

To secure the NPP’s flagbearer position, they will need to secure the endorsement of more than 200,000 delegates from across the country. This process will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s leadership for the impending 2024 elections.

