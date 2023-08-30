Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the unusual step of locking its microblogging X handle as pressure from Nigerians intensifies over the controversial certificate of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The move has raised questions about the institution’s involvement in the ongoing debate.

A padlock icon now graces CSU’s (Twitter) X account, with only “confirmed followers” being granted access to its tweets. Previously, the account was open to the public.

The institution’s notification states, “These posts are protected. Only confirmed followers have access to @ChicagoState’s posts and complete profile. Tap the ‘Follow’ button to send a follow request.”

The decision has prompted speculation, and while the exact reasons for restricting access remain unclear, it comes amidst heated discussions among Nigerian social media users regarding the authenticity of Bola Tinubu’s academic records from CSU.

The controversy escalated in August when an individual named Mr Abubakar sought legal approval to subpoena Bola Tinubu’s academic files from CSU.

Additionally, Mr Abubakar aimed to address perceived inconsistencies in President Tinubu’s background, including records suggesting the admission of a student with the name Bola Tinubu in the 1970s. These records indicated a birthdate of March 29, 1954.

President Tinubu, in response, filed a motion to prevent a U.S. federal court from releasing his academic records, citing concerns over his opponent’s intentions in the 2023 presidential election.

The legal clash brought the institution into focus as it claimed that irregularities in a certificate reprinted in Tinubu’s name were the result of a clerk’s actions.

In a twist, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter to mock Bola Tinubu, raising questions about the legitimacy of his degree without conventional primary and secondary education. This tweet ignited widespread discussions among Nigerians, leading to the “AskTinubu” trend on the microblogging platform, X.

Despite attempts to shed light on the matter, Chicago State University has yet to respond to inquiries from various sources, including The Gazette.

With the microblogging account’s sudden lockdown, speculation continues to swirl regarding the institution’s involvement and the implications for the ongoing controversy.

As the legal battle and social media discussions unfold, Nigerians remain engaged in a public discourse surrounding the authenticity of Bola Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University.

The situation raises questions not only about his qualifications but also about the transparency of academic institutions in an era of increasing digital scrutiny.

