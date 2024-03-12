There has been criticism in Nigeria of a decision to rename an airport after President Bola Tinubu.

The government in the state of Niger said Minna International Airport had been renamed in recognition of the president’s contribution towards developing the region.

But some Nigerians have described it as a vanity project.

President Tinubu is in Minna to inaugurate the remodelled airport, which was formerly known as Abubakar Imam International Airport, after a Nigerian writer and journalist who pioneered the region’s first Hausa language newspaper.

Last year, the aviation authorities announced plans to rename 15 airports after prominent Nigerians, including former presidents.