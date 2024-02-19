A yet-to-be-identified man based in Techiman in the Bono East region is currently making waves on social media after he invented a helicopter from a Daewoo Matiz car.
In the video, the vehicle was re-shaped into a helicopter with its long tail and propeller in place.
The tyres of the vehicle have been removed and replaced with a landing skid.
The inventor also fitted the interior of the car with seats that resemble those of a helicopter coupled with a cyclic pitch control that will the pilot to steer.
The video which has been viewed on X formerly Twitter was shared by @eddie_wrt.
Scores of Ghanaians who have sighted the video together with Techiman residents have been amazed by the display of creativity.
Watch the video below:
A Ghanaian man crafts a Daewoo Matiz vehicle into a stunning helicopter at Techiman. pic.twitter.com/FN6q8rZY9F— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 9, 2024