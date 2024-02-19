A yet-to-be-identified man based in Techiman in the Bono East region is currently making waves on social media after he invented a helicopter from a Daewoo Matiz car.

In the video, the vehicle was re-shaped into a helicopter with its long tail and propeller in place.

The tyres of the vehicle have been removed and replaced with a landing skid.

The inventor also fitted the interior of the car with seats that resemble those of a helicopter coupled with a cyclic pitch control that will the pilot to steer.

The video which has been viewed on X formerly Twitter was shared by @eddie_wrt.

Scores of Ghanaians who have sighted the video together with Techiman residents have been amazed by the display of creativity.

