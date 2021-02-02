A Nissan pickup with registration number GN 534-20 has crashed a 14-year-old boy to death at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The boy, identified as Kwabena Vincent, reportedly met his untimely death while returning from evening classes at his school, El-Goshen complex.

A witness explained that young Vincent was buying oranges from the road side when the speeding vehicle ran into him.

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, a Voltic bottle which content is suspected to be alcohol was found in the car.

The occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as the police bodyguard of the Regional Minister and a driver of the Municipal Assembly reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

A good Samaritan is said to have rushed young Vincent to the hospital after which he went to inform the family.

An uncle of the deceased, Alex Nana Kojo, told Adom News the deceased’s mother, who gave birth about six weeks ago through caesarean is battling for her life after receiving the news.

He explained that his sister collapsed when the news was broken to her and had to be sent to the hospital.

In what he alleged to be a cover-up, he said the authorities came to the scene to tow the car which was abandoned at the scene but went to remove the tyres and number plate.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway with the body deposited at the mortuary.