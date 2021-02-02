Parliament has released the schedule for the vetting of the first list of ministerial appointments for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The vetting is spread across the month of February and the first week of March.

The process will begin on February 10th and end on March 9th. The vetting committee is expected to vet at most three nominees a day.

The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and the Minister-designate for National Security, Kan Dapaah, will face the vetting committee first.

This, Haruna Iddrisu, a ranking member of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has explained is to enable the Health Minister, for instance, to get to work as the country’s cases surge.

He said certain portfolios will be prioritised because of the nature of their job.

The Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be vetted on February 16 alongside Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister-designate for Communication and Digitisation.

The vetting schedule also includes regional ministers.

Below is the schedule: