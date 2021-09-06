A driver is fighting for his life after he was stabbed by a mechanic during a fight at Chirehi at Kintampo South in the Bono Region.

The victim, 35-year-old Kwasi, is said to have made an expensive joke which attracted the fury of the suspect identified simply as Apesika.

Witnesses told Adom News that the joke led to a heated confrontation which was settled by some residents, Sunday morning.



However, the suspect, who was dissatisfied with the turn out of events, trailed the victim to a mobile money joint where he started another altercation.

During the verbal exchange, Apesika, who was armed with a knife, stabbed the victim in the abdomen after which he fled the scene.

Residents say the stab was deep such that the intestines of the victim gushed out, for which he was admitted at the Jema District Hospital.

Due to the severity of the injuries, he was transferred to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital where he was quickly operated on.

A witness, who spoke to Adom News, disclosed that the victim is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, residents fished out the suspect from the bushes where he was hiding for over two hours.

But for the timely intervention of some sympathetic women, he would have been lynched.

Residents marched him to the police station, but due to his injuries, he has been admitted at the hospital under police surveillance.