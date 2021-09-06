Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, September 6, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, September 6, 2021 September 6, 2021 8:48 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Chieftaincy Dispute: Jasikan chiefs call for unity to promote development - Badwam News (6-9-21) Phasing Out Illegal Mining: Government to create 200,000 jobs through community mining (3-9-21) Assin Praso Residents Plead: Give us ultra-modern theatre, maternity block, and canteen (6-9-21) Robbers Attack: Defending yourself against criminals is allowed – Central Reg. Police (6-9-21) New Tain District Hospital: Debre Clinical works to begin fully on Monday - Badwam News (6-9-21) Black Volta Port: Debre Port to give employment to Savannah Region residents - Badwam News (6-9-21) Ahosepe Xtra with Sister Sandy on Adom TV (4-9-21) The Basics about Fetal Alcohol Syndrome - Nkwa Hia on Adom TV (4-9-21)