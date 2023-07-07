Former Black Stars defender, John Painstil, beleives the leadership of the Ghana Football Association cannot be solely blamed for the state of football in the country.

The Football Association has come under strong criticism following Black Meteors’ early exit at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In recent months, the various national teams have failed to perform under the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

Despite the criticisms and blame games, Paintsil believes it is not just the duty of the Ghana FA to develop the game.

“The weight of the job [football development] cannot be done by just one person or body,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“It is collective efforts that require all of us to play a role to be able to attain success.”

The 42-year-old also called on the government to contribute their quota in diverse ways to ensure the country gets back to chalking success like other teams on the continent.

“Talking about football development at large, the Ghana Football Association can’t do it alone,” he added.

“Take a look at how the governments of Morocco and Senegal have supported and contributed to football development in the two countries. I believe the Ghana government is willing to offer support, too.”