The Kumawood movie industry has been hit with sad news as another actor and comedian, Kwaku Danquah, known popularly as Ice kenkey, has been reported dead.

He is reported to have died yesterday, June 9. His cause of death is yet to be established.

While details of his death remain sketchy, he is the third Kumawood actor to pass on in a space of one month.

Ice Kenkey rose to fame following his appearance in sitcom, Concert Party. He starred with the likes of Bob Okala, Agya Koo et al.

Prior to his demise, Ice Kenkey was the founder of Powerlight Concert Party and also worked as a backup player for African Hereos band.

Having worked in the industry for over two decades, he had many awards to his credit.

The awards include 1999 Runner Up position in the Key Soap Concert Party Show Awards Night. He also won the Best Entertainer. Best Comedian Second runners up 2000.