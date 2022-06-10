Nigerian songwriter and social activist Charley Boy (Charles Oputa), has said he will quit his country and relocate to Ghana if either of the presidential candidates of Nigeria’s two biggest political parties win the 2023 presidency.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday elected veteran Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its candidate, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has another veteran Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for the country’s 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet Wednesday, Charly Boy who describes himself as ‘Father of frustrated Nigerians’, intimated he would not expect either of them to do better in office than current President Buhari and would rather relocate to Ghana to seek Ghanaian citizenship. He said Buhari will look like a saint with either of the two in office.

“If any of these two jagbajantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari will look like a saint”, he tweeted alongside portraits of the two candidates.

Vanguard Nigeria reports that Tinubu won the APC presidential primary election with 1,271 votes on Wednesday, defeating Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Amaechi polled 316 votes to place second while Osinbajo secured 235 votes and came third.

Charly Boy’s tweet has since received varying reactions, with some agreeing with his pessimism while some think he would do better to embark on his relocation bid since Ghana is not too far away.

You can start now sir. It’s not too late. One will win — 2023 🇳🇬 Elections (Feb 25th&11 March (@TheRofem) June 8, 2022

The problem of this country that even the youth that their future is being denied are happy that either of these two old men will win.Even Tinubu that could not even hold the Apc flag .i dey shame for some of our youth — TAQUIN (@TAQUIN28754590) June 9, 2022