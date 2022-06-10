A military vehicle with personnel on board has reportedly been involved in an accident at Anum Apapamu in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The military truck they were travelling with is said to have developed a mechanical fault, causing the vehicle to tip over.

Information gathered indicates the troops had been deployed for Operation Halt duties.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a statement explained that 16 personnel who were onboard sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at the Anum Apapamu clinic.

They were however moved to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment where 12 have been discharged.

Four others have been stabilised and responding to treatment.

Video above: