A Nigerian politician has been arrested for alleged money laundering after being caught with $498,100 (£414,000) in cash a day before general election.

The wads of US dollars were found by police inside Chinyere Igwe’s car.

Mr Igwe, an opposition PDP member of the House of Representatives, was also caught with a list of people to give the money to, police say.

In previous elections, politicians have been accused of rigging polls through vote buying.

Nigeria has recently issued new banknotes, partly in order to make it harder for politicians to amass large sums of money in order to bribe voters.

However, not enough of the new notes are in circulation, leading to widespread anger and frustration. People have been queuing for hours outside banks in order to get cash, often without success, while some have attacked banks.

Some 40% of Nigerians do not have bank accounts and so rely on cash to buy food, and for other everyday uses.

In a Twitter thread, police in Rivers State, where Mr Igwe was arrested, urged “all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws”.

Mr Igwe, who represents part of the southern city of Port Harcout, has not yet commented on the matter.

The elections are predicted to be the most competitive since the end of military rule in 1999, with three candidates – Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the governing APC – all seen as potential winners.

