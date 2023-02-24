Don Little, the Ghanaian actor and comedian, visited an orphanage home over the weekend and left an indelible mark in the hearts of the kids there.

The visit was a heartwarming one as Don Little spent time playing and bonding with the kids and even got involved in a hilarious dancing competition that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Don Little, energetically danced alongside the kids, matching them step by step as they all bust out their best moves.

The kids were thrilled to have Don Little around, and they all enjoyed dancing and laughing with him.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with users finding it hilarious that Don Little, who is known for his diminutive stature, was able to find his playmates in the kids at the orphanage.

Many users teased him, saying that he had finally found people who were his own size. Despite the teasing, it was clear that Don Little’s visit had a profound impact on the kids at the orphanage.

For many of them, it was a chance to forget their troubles and enjoy themselves with a celebrity.