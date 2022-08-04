Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa.

Earlier in the week the Blues had announced that they had reached an agreement with Villa for the deal. Whilst the terms of said deal weren’t disclosed the fee was reported to be £20 million fee.

Now Chelsea have put out another statement saying that the deal has been completed following the agreement of personal terms with Chukwuemeka.

The midfielder, who helped England win the Euro U19s, will sign a six-year deal.

“It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done,” said Chukwuemeka to the club’s website after the deal was finally completed.

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

Chelsea chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly added: “Carney is one of the most exciting young players in Europe so we are really looking forward to seeing him in action at Stamford Bridge.

“We are delighted to be able to bring him to Chelsea and add such a talented young individual to our squad for the new season and beyond.”

Chukwuemeka becomes Chelsea’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Gabriel Slonina.