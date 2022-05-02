The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) recorded 89 motorcycle accident in 2021.

According to reports, all the 89 people died from severe head injuries as a result motorcycle crashes in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu disclosed at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Tamale Jubilee park.

He said out of the 89 persons who died, 73 of them died at the emergency unit on arrival, while 16 of them died on admission at Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Minister added that, those involved in these accidents are between the ages of 18 to 26.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu appealed to the youth to adhere to road traffic regulations when riding motorcycles to avoid such unfortunate deaths.