Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she is going to create an Only Fans account.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service that allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she wants to make money after going in for buttock augmentation.

She stated that she would block her pastor so she could shake her cosmetic enhanced buttocks on the OnlyFans page for her followers.

“I have decided to get an onlyfanpage(sic), I wanna shake this bum bum my doctor gave me that don’t shake for you all,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Tonto Dikeh added that “if this one work ehnnnnnn. I go just do a private virtual Ikwerre lap dance. Bottom line be say, we must make this money (sic).”

This is not the first time the actress has opened up about having cosmetic surgery.

A few years back, she told BBC in an interview that she had a number of surgical procedures done to achieve her ‘perfect’ look because she didn’t like her initial figure.

In 2021, she revealed that she had undergone two liposuctions and was “waiting on the third.”

“You need your gym to be your best friend too. I am personally too lazy for that, so I opt for non-surgical body enhancement. Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to another part most lacking. You eat every day so fat gonna grow back, sister. I have had 2 lipo surgeries and waiting on my third but I stay fit.”