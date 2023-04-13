Former President John Mahama did not hold back when he poked fun at President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

According to him, the President and his cronies while in opposition used ‘big English’ and ‘slang’ to propagate misinformation about his government but are struggling to deliver now that they have the mandate.

“They have a foreign accent, but I have the Ghanaian. But these numerous slangs and big English doesn’t develop a country,” Mr Mahama said when addressing a group of NDC delegates on Wednesday.

The former President who is seeking a second term subsequently went further to mimic the President and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s well-known ‘incompetent Mahama’ mantra in 2016.

Amidst laughter and mimicry, Mr Maham repeated “NPP is gonna [sic] come and transform Ghana in one and a half years. When we come we’ll give you one district, one factory.”

Mr Mahama burst out laughing after a series of famous quotes by President Akufo-Addo including “yԑ tse sika so nnanso ԑkom de hen” to wit “we have wealth but we are suffering.”

This is the first time the former President has made fun of the incumbent government. In March, he teased Dr Bawumia on his “we [NPP] have the solid economic management team” comment.

Listen to Mahama in the audio below

See what happened when Jackie Appiah’s son met Majid Michel and Kalsoume