A recent poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, is gaining significant support among first-time voters.

According to the polling firm, this trend indicates a shift in voter sentiment, particularly among the younger demographic, as the 2024 election approaches.

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Musah Dankwa in a media interview said the survey sampled over 7,000 respondents.

The results showed that, a substantial majority of young people view Dr. Bawumia as the most suitable candidate to lead Ghana.

Mr. Dankwa noted that, the NPP flagbearer’s recent nationwide campaign tour has not only reinvigorated the party but also played a crucial role in boosting his popularity.

He said first-time voters will be the deciding factor in the upcoming December general elections.

“If you look at the polling numbers in detail, you would see that Bawumia’s gain largely came from first-time voters. In the April poll, he [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] was losing by quite a bit but at the moment, he is at par with Mahama on first-time voters.

“That is where he drew his numbers from and they are now at 44 percent each so what I can say is that this election will be about the vote of the young voters. Whoever is able to win the minds and hearts of first-time voters will win this election” he said.

ALSO READ: