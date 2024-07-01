Nico Williams has expressed deep admiration for his elder brother, Inaki Williams, crediting him with support and guidance throughout their upbringing.

In a heartfelt interview with the BBC, Nico spoke warmly of Inaki’s role in their lives, particularly during times when their parents were absent.

“For me, he is a reference, he is everything for me. He has helped my parents and me so that we can eat so that I could go to class so that I could get dressed” Nico said.

Describing Inaki as both a mentor and a father figure, Nico emphasized their close bond.

“He corrects me, he advises me, he has always done it actually, but we get along very well. He is my brother, but he also acts as a father a little” he added.

Their bond extends onto the field as well, as they made history together on 28 April 2021 by becoming the first siblings to play for Athletic together since 1986, coming on as substitutes in a memorable match against Real Valladolid.

Currently, Nico Williams continues to shine, representing Spain at Euro 2024 in Germany.

He showcased his talent with a stunning goal in Spain’s commanding 4-1 victory over Georgia in the Round of 16.