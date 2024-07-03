The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has expressed her desire to serve in John Mahama’s next administration if he wins the December general elections.

In an interview on Channel One TV, Madam Jantuah ruled out the possibility of accepting a ministerial role if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, emerges victorious.

She confidently stated that her experience working with leaders from both the NPP and NDC has given her a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.

“I don’t hate the UP tradition, but I have worked with everybody, and I know who is good, sincere, honest, and if you are juxtaposing, I know who cares, I know who doesn’t trick and I know H.E Mahama, I have actually known him for 30 years, and he is a good man.

“Sometimes if I hear some of the things they say about him in public, I wonder who they are talking about, because it doesn’t fit his personality,” she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah clarified that, she has not considered defecting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), reaffirming her allegiance to the CPP, stating that she remains committed to the CPP’s ideals and objectives.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, I’m still with the CPP, and I believe the CPP has a good brand,” she said.

ALSO READ: