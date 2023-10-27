President Akufo Addo has supported Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of their participation in this season’s CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Techiman-based side paid a courtesy call on the President on Wednesday, October 25.

Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Eugene Noel, Deputy Ministry of Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie and Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan led the team to see President Akufo-Addo.

Ampem Darkoa sealed a spot in the competition after securing a 1-0 win over Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the final of the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

They will become the second Ghanaian team to play at the CAF Women’s Champions League following the participation of Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden edition in 2021.

The Techiman-based side will face reigning champions ASFAR Club of Morocco, Equatorial Guinea’s Huracanes Football Club and Malian top-flight side AS Mande in the group stages of the competition.

The third edition of the tournament is set to take place between November 5-19, 2023, in Ivory Coast.