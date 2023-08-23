

The late James Edem Lutterodt, who came to prominence after competing in the 2021 finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz for the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), is to be buried on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

His family, the Lutterodt, Dovlo and allied families, together with the management, staff and students of KETASCO on Tuesday, announced a detailed programme to see off the late promising student, who until his death on July 3, 2023, was pursuing BSc. Information Technology at the University of Ghana.

According to the funeral and burial programme as announced by the family, the rites will start on Friday, September 8, as follows:

Pre-Funeral Service:

Date: Friday, 8th September, 2023

Venue: Community Centre Community One (1), Tema

Time: 9:00am

Final Funeral Rite and Burial Service

Date: Saturday, 9th September, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Keta Senior High School Park, Keta

Burial Venue: Government Cemetery, Vui, Keta

To make the funeral attendance more convenient for sympathisers, the family has suggested that attendees from the Greater Accra region and beyond can join the pre-funeral service in Tema on Friday, September 8, 2023.

“Loved ones in the Volta Region are also invited to join in the Final Funeral Rite and Burial Service on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at KETASCO park, Keta.”

However, attendees from Greater Accra region and beyond are also welcome to attend the final funeral rite and burial service in the Volta Region if that option better suits their convenience.

“The family therefore extends an invitation to all friends and sympathisers to honour and celebrate the life of their beloved, James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt as it will provide solace to the grieving family during this period of remembrance.”

James died on Monday, July 3, 2023 and was a member of the 2021 NSMQ team of KETASCO which took the team to its first ever finals in the national contest.

That feat was historical because it was the first time a school from the Volta Region had ever reached that level of the competition.