Keta Senior High and Technical School (KETASCO) has sent packing St. Augustine’s College and Lions of Tamale Senior High School to qualify for the semi-final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Dzolalians won their contest with 45 points, while their TAMASCO colleagues came second with 35 points, and Augusco trailed with 32 points.

Before the quarter-final contest, Keta SHTS secured the bragging rights of having the highest score of 70 points in the one-eighth stage of the competition.

Volta region’s lone star and 2021 finalists of the competition have dedicated their win to the people displaced by floodwaters and their deceased senior, James Lutterodt.

“This win is for all the residents who have been displaced by the Akosombo floodwaters and to our lost brother, this is for you. May he continue to rest peacefully,” one of the supporters told NSMQ correspondent, Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe, in an interview.

James Lutterodt was a member of the 2021 Keta SHTS quiz team that pushed the school to the first grand finale contest.

The Eagles say they are soaring higher in this year’s competition and expect no school to impede their momentum.

The school is hoping to lift their first ever NSMQ trophy this year after narrowly missing it in 2021.

