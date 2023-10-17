The Electoral Commission (EC) has touted the success rate of its online system in the just-ended limited voter registration exercise.

The Commission has revealed that about 90 percent of applicants used the online system, while only 10 percent registered manually.

The Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, gave the update at a news conference in Accra Tuesday.

Mr Tettey admitted there were initial challenges, especially with the internet system, but the issues were swiftly resolved to ensure a smooth process.

“Our robust network and internet connectivity account for 90 percent of the applicants who registered online, i.e. using the internet, and 10 percent registered offline. Indeed, if there were issues with our internet and network, we could not have achieved this,” he touted.

According to the electoral body, a total of 910,996 voters were captured in the 21-day limited registration exercise.

It took done from September 12 and ended on Monday, October 2, across all 268 district offices nationwide.

