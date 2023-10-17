The Volta Health Network has warned of an epidemic following flooding incidents in the lower Volta area occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

It asserted that, the flood incidents could result in the outbreak of communicable and other contagious diseases, hence advising the practice of the necessary health precautionary measures.

“When one must make contact with the flood waters, and in cases of skin exposure to wash skin or wounds with soap and clean water.

“Clothes contaminated with flood water must be washed with soap and clean water, preferably hot water. We encourage tried and tested infection control practices such as handwashing before eating to prevent diarrheal illnesses,” the press release stated.

A spillage of the Akosombo Dam flooded parts of nine districts in the three regions along the lower Volta area, submerging thousands of households in several communities.

An estimated 26,000 residents have been displaced, with just about 20% of them evacuated to demarcated safe havens which have terrible living conditions.

The rest have found shelter with relatives outside the flooded areas, hoping the water recedes soon so they return to their homes.

The Volta Health Network fears the flood could become a breeding ground for the “dreaded mosquito” which would bite these victims, infecting them with malaria.

“We wish to caution that flood waters can contain hazardous chemicals, human and animal waste, household, and hospital waste, displaced wild animals such as rodents and reptiles, downed power lines with risk for electrocution”.

It further stated that “contact with these contaminated waters can lead to bacterial wound infections, tetanus, skin rash, diarrhoea or gastrointestinal ailments such as cholera and enteric fever (typhoid)”.

The Network cautioned that, people should avoid getting into contact with the flood water or wear personal protective equipment such as wellington boots, gloves, and goggles when it becomes imperative that they get into contact with the water.

Persons who may exhibit symptoms and signs of infection or other illnesses were advised to seek medical care as soon as possible.

The Network, therefore, entreated the government to make available requisite healthcare logistics to enhance caregiving at the safe heavens and ensure the well-being of the victims.

It also called on individuals and institutions to support the victims who had in a way sacrificed their comfort and well-being to ensure Ghana continues to enjoy an uninterrupted power supply.

“We also call on the Volta River Authority (VRA), the government and other stakeholders to investigate shortcomings that have led to this monumental national disaster with the view to implement corrective measures in the short, medium, and long terms to prevent such a disaster from occurring in the future.

Finally, the leadership of the Volta Health Network calls on all members and other health professionals to rise to the occasion as they have always done and join relief efforts to provide health education and essential medical care to the communities affected in these trying times,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: