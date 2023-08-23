Some eyewitnesses have said the driver of a Ford Transit mini bus which was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of eight people last Wednesday was reckless.

One victim, Anas Abdul Rahman, aged 44 who died at the Tema General Hospital after two hours of being rushed there has since been buried.

The other seven victims died on the spot.

The accident happened on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 near Central University on the Accra-Aflao road between 3p.m. and 4p.m.

Two people in the Ford Transit bus, the driver and another passenger who was sitting right behind the driver survived.

The Ford Transit vehicle with registration number GE 5395-23 collided head on with a tipper truck.

Some eyewitnesses told Graphic Online’s Hussein Zekeri that the driver of the Ford Transit bus was overtaking another vehicle and crashed head on with the oncoming tipper truck.

The deceased were heading towards Aflao at the time of the accident.

It was the police at Dawhenya who conveyed the accident victims to the Tema General Hospital.

Some family members of the deceased have asked the police to investigate thoroughly and charge the driver for reckless driving based on the eyewitnesses account.