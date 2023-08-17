An airline pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami, U.S. to Chile flight with 271 passengers onboard.

Captain Ivan Andaur, 56, began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago and after collapsing in the bathroom, he received emergency treatment from the crew.

The flight took 30 minutes to divert to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport and first responders declared Andaur, a veteran pilot, dead when the plane landed. The LA505 flight, which was operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, left Miami at 10.11pm on Monday 14 August and also had a relief captain and first officer onboard when the incident took place.

A registered nurse, identified only as Isadora on social media, said she joined another nurse and two doctors in an attempt to revive the pilot after he suffered symptoms related to cardiac arrest. While she says the crew did their utmost to try and help, she claims the improvised medical team did not have ‘necessary or sufficient supplies’ to resuscitate him.

“LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” the airline said in a statement reported by Simple Flying.

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”

Following the incident, the flight left Panama City on Tuesday and continued on to Chile.