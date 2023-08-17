American rapper Rick Ross has expanded his real estate holdings with the acquisition of a lavish $37 million mansion situated on Star Island in Miami Beach.

The property’s grand entrance, characterized by a lengthy driveway leading to the mansion, exudes opulence, according to realtor Kimberly Knausz from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

The unique architecture also contributed to Ross’s attraction to the property, as it stands apart from conventional modern homes.

Ross’s sister, Tawanda Roberts, who works as a real estate agent at Florida Realty of Miami, was responsible for negotiating the deal. The recently acquired mansion by rapper Rick Ross spans 12,374 sq. ft. on a 40,000 sq. ft. plot, featuring 100 feet of waterfront. The impressive residence comprises six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a bay-facing primary suite. Amenities include a heated pool, a summer kitchen, a 40-foot dock, and direct access to both the bay and ocean. Ross considers this investment a significant addition to his assets, as he already possesses several luxurious homes, according to Daily Mail.

Besides owning a house in Texas and Atlanta, the rapper claimed ownership of NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida home two years ago. What is more, the Zamunda palace in ‘Coming 2 America’ belongs to the rapper. The estate has 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, and a dining room that could host 100 guests. Also, it includes a 135-seat theater, a 350,000-gallon pool, a bowling alley, and a boxing gym.

The 45,000-square-foot mansion was acquired by Ross for a discounted price of $5.8 million. The property, originally owned by boxer Evander Holyfield, was built in 1994. However, Holyfield lost the home after failing to pay a $14 million debt in 2012.

Ross now intends to further customize his Star Island mansion to align with his distinctive aesthetic preferences. The Star Island area boasts multimillion-dollar homes owned by notable individuals such as hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Diddy, and Jennifer Lopez. These prominent neighbors contribute to the area’s allure and are part of what makes these expensive properties so sought-after.