The family of a 21-year-old nursing mother, Regina Asamoah, killed by an unknown assailant at Koforidua Asokore in the Eastern region, is calling for justice.

Regina was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight while with her three-month-old daughter in a room.

The deceased, who completed Senior High School (SHS) a year ago, died at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Francis Antwi, widower said the incident came as a shock as they were planning towards the naming ceremony of their baby.

The mother-in-law, Esther Osaebea, has called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up the investigation and arrest the assailants.

Meanwhile, the family of 54-year-old trader, Gloria Asare, who was allegedly robbed and killed by unknown assailants on her way to buy cowhide in the same Asokore community, is also calling for justice.

ALSO READ: