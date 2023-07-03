The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has been deeply saddened by the sudden passing of James Lutterodt, one of the bright contestants who represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 finals.

Alongside his teammates, Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo, James Lutterodt had achieved a remarkable feat, securing a third-place victory in the prestigious competition two years ago.

In their tweet on Monday, NSMQ expressed their admiration for James Lutterodt’s role in making history during the #NSMQ2021 competition.

Representing Keta SHTS, his outstanding performance had brought pride not only to his school but also to the entire Volta Region as they became the first school from the region to reach the NSMQ Final.

The news of James Lutterodt’s untimely demise on Monday, July 3, shocked everyone, and there were circulating rumours suggesting that he may have been poisoned.

He was only 19 years old and had a promising future ahead of him. In fact, he had plans to travel to the United States to further his studies.

During this difficult time, the NSMQ community and the entire nation extend their heartfelt condolences to James Lutterodt’s family, friends, and the Keta Senior High Technical School community.