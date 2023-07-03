Veteran trainer, Annor Walker, has returned to Great Olympics as the head coach of the club ahead of the 2023/23 football season.

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer has signed a two-year deal with the Wonder Club.

The veteran trainer has signed a two-year deal with the two-time Ghana Premier League champions after parting ways with FC Samartex. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) July 3, 2023

Annor Walker spent the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign with debutants, FC Samatex 1996 after mutually parting ways with Olympics.

He led the side to a 10th-placed finish, amassing 45 points. However, he has left the club after just a season having signed a two-year deal with the club.

Walker was heavily linked to Hearts of Oak after leaving the Samreboi-based club.

Prior to the start of the 2020/21 league season, Walker was appointed head coach of Great Olympics where he led them to finish sixth.

He improved on that position the next season, helping the Dade Boys to finish in fifth spot in the 2021/2022 season.

Annor Walker will be hoping to improve his former side who managed to survive relegation last after finishing just three points above the drop zone with 45 points. His backroom staff are yet to be announced by the club.

The 2023/24 football season will kick off in September.

