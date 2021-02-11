Annor Walker has resumed his duties as Great Olympics head coach after recovering from an illness which sidelined him for a month.

Walker took a sick leave in early January with Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram entrusted with the team’s technical duties on a short term basis.

But Walker has returned after recovering fully from illness. He reportedly took charge of the club’s training on Tuesday in the presence of Preko and Attram.

READ ALSO

According to the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore, his return means Preko and Attram’s job is done.

“Now that he [Annor Walker] has returned, Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram’s work have come to an end. We will ask Annor Walker to appoint his assistant,” he told Happy FM.

Preko and Attram did a good job during their short spell. They were involved in five games and secured three victories including the famous 2-0 win against local rivals Hearts of Oak.