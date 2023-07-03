The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the shutdown on Tuesday, July 4 of two of the three treatment plants at the Weija Headworks.

The exercise is expected to take 16 hours, according to the Company.

“Management therefore calls on its customers in and around Kasoa to store enough water ahead of this important exercise,” GWCL said in a statement on Monday.

The areas to be affected include Kasoa, Weija, Nyanyano, Tuba, Tetegu, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor and surrounding areas.

Management has assured customers and, indeed, the public that water supply will resume as soon as the work is completed.

“The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted.”

