The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, should be sacked as a justice of the High Court for making public utterances on matters pending before the courts.

A member of the General Legal Council, Sam Okudzeto, who made the call said the Judicial Council should take the action of the Dormaahene, known in private as Justice Daniel Mensah, very serious.

Mr Okudzeto spoke in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Joy FM on Monday evening [July 3, 2023].

He was reacting to a statement my the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II when he attended the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023].

Addressing the audience, the Dormaahene made an appeal to the Attorney-General to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.

Mr Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the prosecution has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as candidate for the Assin North seat in 2020.

