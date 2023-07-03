A former Deputy Chief of Staff, Johnny Osei Kofi, is advocating that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considers selecting a running mate from the Ashanti Region.

According to him, if John Mahama chooses someone from the region, it would be easier for the party to increase its votes in that region.

“We have a lot to gain if we choose an Asante as the battleground and induce indigenous people to lead the charge, that is what I am saying and that is what other people are saying.

“Those other people are not people who live in Ashanti Region or even Ashantis. I want to clarify that it is not an ethnic issue, it’s a strategic issue,” he said.

Speaking on the Pulse on JoyNews, he explained that there are many young people in the that region who have lost confidence in the ruling party, therefore, Mr Mahama selecting a running mate from their region would be ideal and strategic.

“There are a lot of young people in this region who on daily basis are wishing to vote for the NDC in the next election, but who is to ginger them, who is to encourage them, who is to lead the charge to gather all of them?” he quizzed.

He stressed that “that is why I think we have to make Ashanti Region the second headquarters of the NDC and work towards the 2024 election.”

In a rebuttal on the same show, a political scientist, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, says Mr Mahama does not have to buy into the idea that only an individual from the Ashanti region could motivate the people to give the party the political mandate.

“My question is; in case John Mahama decides that he will not pick anybody from Ashanti Region, there is nobody to ginger them? I mean that is not the case,” he said.

Dr Asah-Asante added that whoever is appointed as a representative of the party will take up the responsibility to “ginger” people in all regions to amass votes for the party.

He stressed that the most important thing was a running mate “who will bring a lot on the table to support the process and to make sure that the choice that you have reflects the dreams and aspirations of the people … that is it, but not necessarily someone from the region,” he said.

